Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $863,396.32 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AXON stock opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

