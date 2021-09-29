Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 3,169 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.17 and its 200 day moving average is $162.26.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $340,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

