Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NDA. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.15 ($89.59).

Aurubis stock traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.34 ($75.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.23.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

