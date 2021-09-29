Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.15 ($89.59).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €64.34 ($75.69) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52-week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.04.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

