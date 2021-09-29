Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Takes $6.27 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Capital LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 91,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,041. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $259.80 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

