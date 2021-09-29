Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 129,000 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the period. Niu Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.59% of Niu Technologies worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NIU stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 3,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

NIU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.