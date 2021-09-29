Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,080 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,223. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $142.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.