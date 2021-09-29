Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlassian in a research note issued on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

Atlassian stock opened at $381.58 on Monday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

