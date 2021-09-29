Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.02. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 445,698 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astrotech by 43.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

