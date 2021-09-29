AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.