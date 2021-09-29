Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

