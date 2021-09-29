Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.49. 6,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.