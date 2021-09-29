Asset Planning Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,586,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,134,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,714,000.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

OGN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. 9,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,871. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

