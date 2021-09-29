Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Kass purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $258,710. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 160.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 894,209 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 517.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

