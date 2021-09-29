Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass Buys 4,750 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aspen Group alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 505,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASPU. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.