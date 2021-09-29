ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $780.17 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $319.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $813.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

