ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

ASLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ASLN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,398. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.