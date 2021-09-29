ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $116.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $118.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

