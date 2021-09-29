ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 381,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,095,406 shares.The stock last traded at $7.74 and had previously closed at $7.96.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.