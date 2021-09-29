Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.21.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $124.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion and a PE ratio of -59.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 513,915 shares of company stock worth $49,654,000 and have sold 121,032 shares worth $9,589,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

