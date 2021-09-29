Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $2,770,060.11 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $2,770,060.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on ARVN. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
