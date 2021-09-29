Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $2,770,060.11 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $2,770,060.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after buying an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARVN. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

