Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$42.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,264. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$16.85 and a 52-week high of C$43.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

