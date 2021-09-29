Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.54

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 331 shares.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $713.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 93.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

