Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of ARNA opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

