Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 220,318 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.47% of Ardelyx worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 810,300 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.