Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

