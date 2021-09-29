Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

