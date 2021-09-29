ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.27.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.98. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.66 and a 52-week high of C$11.95.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

