ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.41

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 91966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AETUF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.86.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

