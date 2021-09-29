Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.