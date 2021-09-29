Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after purchasing an additional 223,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 147,983 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

