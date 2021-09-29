Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $150,000 Position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in D8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of D8 by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEH opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. D8 Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.66.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla purchased 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

D8 Company Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

