Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $452.91 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

