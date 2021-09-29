Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after buying an additional 791,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after purchasing an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 196,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1,287.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,474 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

