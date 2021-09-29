ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $2.34 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $146.47 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $2.34 or 0.00005650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00136605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,421.27 or 0.99866224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.06812124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.65 or 0.00780318 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 62,738,196 coins and its circulating supply is 62,505,398 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

