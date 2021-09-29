APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shares of APA opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 668,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 862,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

