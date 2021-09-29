Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

