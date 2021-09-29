Anthem, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Anthem in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will earn $7.90 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.69 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $385.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.39 and a 200-day moving average of $378.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 52 week low of $256.56 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

