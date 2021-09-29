Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.76

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 58706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

