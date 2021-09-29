Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 13,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,702,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Specifically, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Angi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Truist decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.