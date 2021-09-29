Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) is Darwin Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,137 shares during the quarter. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF comprises 4.3% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $26,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 511,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 101,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFIF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,381. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.