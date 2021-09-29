Andrew R. Heyer Sells 71,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

