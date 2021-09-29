Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVXL. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

