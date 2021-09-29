Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.26.

Anaplan stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

