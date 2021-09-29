Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Price Target at GBX 383.33

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 252.80 ($3.30) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 126.20 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 515.79.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.