Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $129.00

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $117.78. The company had a trading volume of 97,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.53. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

