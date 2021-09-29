Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) PT at 33.75

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 33.75.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,375,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock opened at 28.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 25.71. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

