Analysts Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Price Target at GBX 861.43

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LON:BOY opened at GBX 886.75 ($11.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 929.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 868.85. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 49.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

