Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI opened at $31.31 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.