Analysts Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Agilysys stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 161.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agilysys by 131.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Agilysys by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

